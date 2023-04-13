Listen Live
INTERVIEW: Business Professor Jay Zagorsky Tried to Pay His Taxes in Cash

Published on April 13, 2023

Filing federal income taxes can be a major headache, especially if you end up being among the one-third of Americans who have to owe the IRS money instead of getting a refund.

When Boston University business professor Jay L. Zagorsky received his tax bill, he decided to take the unconventional route of paying his taxes in cash.  This proved to be an onerous, time-consuming task.

Professor Zagorsky joined Kendall & Casey today to discuss his new column on the hassle of paying taxes in cash in a nearly cashless society.

 

 

