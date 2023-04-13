Two IMPD Officers Indicted in Death of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS–Two IMPD officers have been indicted in the April 2022 death of Herman Whitfield III.

Patrol officers Steven Sanchez and Adam Ahmad, both two-year officers at the time of Whitfield’s death, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and battery. In total, five charges have been filed against Ahmad and six against Sanchez.

On April 25, 2022, Whitfield’s parents called 911 because they said their son was having a “mental health crisis.” Whitfield was tased and restrained.

While he was on the floor, officers handcuffed him. He was heard in body camera footage saying, “I can’t breathe,” several times. He died at a hospital.

After an autopsy, the coroner ruled Whitfield’s death a homicide caused by cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of police subduing him with a prone restraint just after he was tased. The report lists morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease as contributing conditions.

In June 2022, IMPD released edited body camera footage from the incident; a judge later ordered the city to release the full, unedited footage. Whitfield’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the case.

“A grand jury consists of 6 grand jurors and 1 alternate who reside in Marion County and are impaneled by the Marion County Superior Court. Individuals summoned for possible service on the grand jury are drawn from the same sources and called in the same manner as citizens summoned for regular jury duty. Grand jurors must arrive at a majority decision to issue an indictment or no-bill,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.