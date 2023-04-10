Richmond, Indiana is Expanding

Gerry Dick joins to talk about Blue Buffalo, one of the leading pet food brands, expanding into Richmond, Indiana.

Blue Buffalo has broken ground on a $200 million dollar expansion facility in Richmond, Indiana. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of next year. The expansion should create 60 new jobs.

Secretary of Commerce Bradley B. Chambers had this to say on the expansion,

“General Mills and Blue Buffalo are helping drive Richmond’s economy forward, investing in the East Central region and providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers. “The company is making a change economically while being a good corporate citizen, making changes and fulfilling global responsibility commitments to better our planet, people, community and food.”

This is not only a great expansion for Blue Buffalo, but it is also great for the city of Richmond. Gerry Dick has all of the information on the changes coming to Richmond.