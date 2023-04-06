Listen Live
Local News

NWS: EF0 Tornado Confirmed in Montgomery County Wednesday

Published on April 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tornado Confirmed Montgomery County

Source: NWS Indianapolis

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind.–The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down briefly in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

“It had winds at about 65 mph, so fortunately there were no injuries and there was damage, but it was not very significant. It was about one mile east of New Ross,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The path length was about a quarter mile wide and had a width of 20 yards.

“EF0’s are pretty common. They’re not very strong. They’re usually brief too,” said Bowers.

Related Stories

The National Weather Service has surveyors out assessing other areas of Indiana to see if there were other tornadoes on Wednesday. Since last Friday, there have been 23 tornadoes in Indiana.

Temperatures will start to warm up across Indiana beginning this weekend.

“There’s really not even a chance of rain for the next few days. By next week, it’s look like 80 degrees will be pretty common, especially in the central and southern portions of Indiana by the middle of next week,” said Bowers.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close