NWS: EF0 Tornado Confirmed in Montgomery County Wednesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind.–The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down briefly in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

“It had winds at about 65 mph, so fortunately there were no injuries and there was damage, but it was not very significant. It was about one mile east of New Ross,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The path length was about a quarter mile wide and had a width of 20 yards.

“EF0’s are pretty common. They’re not very strong. They’re usually brief too,” said Bowers.

The National Weather Service has surveyors out assessing other areas of Indiana to see if there were other tornadoes on Wednesday. Since last Friday, there have been 23 tornadoes in Indiana.

Temperatures will start to warm up across Indiana beginning this weekend.

“There’s really not even a chance of rain for the next few days. By next week, it’s look like 80 degrees will be pretty common, especially in the central and southern portions of Indiana by the middle of next week,” said Bowers.