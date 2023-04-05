IMPD: Man Found Shot at Gas Station on Indy’s East Side, Dies at Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

He was found with gunshot wounds at a Speedway gas station off Pendleton Pike and 56th Street near Lawrence around 4:30 am.

IMPD Public Information Samone Burris said the man was taken to a hospital. He later died there. Someone saw the man hurt and took him to the gas station to get help.

“This is just another example of our community coming together for one another, assisting one another in their time of need. We want to say thank you to that community member. People are getting ready for work, people are getting ready for school, and we have to report on homicide in our city. It’s very unfortunate. It’s very disheartening,” said Burris.

Police are trying to find suspects.

If you have any information, you are urged to call IMPD (317-or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS)