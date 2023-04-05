McCormick’s Creek State Park Closed For Now After Tornado

SPENCER, Ind. — McCormicks Creek State Park in Owen County is still closed and will remain so for the rest of the week as workers with the state park and the DNR begin cleaning up the damage left behind by an EF3 tornado.

The tornado touched down right on top of the campground inside the park, catching many Hoosiers camping there unprepared.

“Of the hundreds of thousands of acres of McCormick’s Creek State Park, the tornado really did just center right here in this campground,” said Lt. Angela Goldman with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on WISH-TV. “You can look around me and just see how savage mother nature can be.”

Camping at the park Friday night were Brett and Wendy Kincaid, of Rossville, who were tragically killed when the tornado touched down inside the park. That tornado would eventually stay on the ground and move out of the park from eastern Owen County into parts of Monroe County.

In all the tornado was on the ground for just over four miles.

Many of the campground buildings at the state park remain intact, but uprooted trees, downed limbs, and lots of other damage have some roads within the park and the campground impassable.

The Indiana DNR is closing the campground at McCormick’s Creek State Park until at least April 30.