ISP: Officers Investigating After Teenager Shot and Killed

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Friday night in Vincennes.
Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police went to East Locust Street just after 11 p.m. There, they found 18-year-old Hunter Ravellette, who had been shot.
Troopers tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His autopsy is planned for Monday.
If you know anything about this, please call Indiana State Police or Vincennes Police.
