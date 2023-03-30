Listen Live
Serving in His Son’s Memory

Published on March 30, 2023

Elwood Officer Noah Shahanavaz in uniform

Source: PHOTO: Elwood Police Dept.

ELWOOD, Ind. — Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty last summer and now, his father is joining the police department in his memory.

Matthew Shahnavaz has been sworn in as a Reserve Police Officer with the Elwood Police Department.  He will wear badge #139, the same number his son once wore.

The department posted about Shahnavaz’s accomplishment on Facebook.  They wrote, “We are excited for him to help live out Noah’s legacy at our department!”

