IMPD: Carjacking Led to Police Chase, Shooting on I-65 Entrance Ramp

UPDATE: IMPD say the police shooting started with officers responding to a carjacking at Georgetown Road. That became a police chase, which ended in the shooting on the I-65 entrance ramp.

INDIANAPOLIS — A police shooting has left one suspect in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metro Police says the shooting happened in the area of 38th Street at Kessler Boulevard, parallel to Interstate-65. Southbound lanes are closed. The ramp to 38th Street and Kessler Boulevard has also been closed, as of 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

No officers were hurt, says IMPD.

