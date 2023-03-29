Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Carjacking Led to Police Chase, Shooting on I-65 Entrance Ramp

Published on March 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD

Source: Eric Fernandez / Eric Fernandez

UPDATE: IMPD say the police shooting started with officers responding to a carjacking at Georgetown Road. That became a police chase, which ended in the shooting on the I-65 entrance ramp.

INDIANAPOLIS — A police shooting has left one suspect in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metro Police says the shooting happened in the area of 38th Street at Kessler Boulevard, parallel to Interstate-65. Southbound lanes are closed. The ramp to 38th Street and Kessler Boulevard has also been closed, as of 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

No officers were hurt, says IMPD.

Public Info Officer William Young is on the way to the scene. You get updates here, as they happen.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close