IMPD: Carjacking Led to Police Chase, Shooting on I-65 Entrance Ramp

UPDATE: IMPD say the police shooting started with officers responding to a carjacking at Georgetown Road. That became a police chase, which ended in the shooting on the I-65 entrance ramp.
INDIANAPOLIS — A police shooting has left one suspect in critical condition.
Indianapolis Metro Police says the shooting happened in the area of 38th Street at Kessler Boulevard, parallel to Interstate-65. Southbound lanes are closed. The ramp to 38th Street and Kessler Boulevard has also been closed, as of 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
No officers were hurt, says IMPD.
Public Info Officer William Young is on the way to the scene. You get updates here, as they happen.
-
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
-
Eaton Police Give More Info About Scottie Morris
-
IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who's Now Headed to the Elite 8
-
A black wedding band on a man's right hand means WHAT?
-
Indiana University Graduate Dusty May Leads Florida Atlantic to Final Four
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Fauci Says Coronavirus Lab Leak Could Still Be Considered A 'Natural Occurrence'
-
Penny Flanagan Shouldn't be Allowed Near Children