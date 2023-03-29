Pence Says He Has Nothing to Hide from Election Investigation, Trump Will Avoid Jail for Now

URBANDALE, Iowa. — He’s heard the call from the federal judge. Now, it’s time for the former Vice President to put together a game plan.

While in Iowa Wednesday, Mike Pence said his team is reviewing the order from a judge to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into the attempted overturning of the 2020 election.

Pence. who chose to ignore former President Donald Trump on January 6th, 2021 and certified the presidential election victory for Joe Biden, will still have the option to plead the fifth if asked any question.

“I am pleased that the judge recognized that the Constitution’s speech and protection clause applies to my work as Vice President, when I was serving as President of the Senate on January 6th,” Pence told reporters Wednesday.

Pence says he has nothing to hide, and that his team is reviewing all response possibilities.

As for former President Trump, he may avoid that arrest for a little longer.

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump is breaking for a month, which was already planned. The decision whether to indict Trump in the hush money payment investigation will not happen until at least late April.

Trump is accused of using campaign money to cover up an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.