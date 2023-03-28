Guns are not to Blame in the Nashville School Shooting

Three students and three adults were killed in a school shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooter was Audrey Hale, a woman who transitioned to being a man. This is only the fifth time since 1966 that in a mass shooting the shooter was a woman. The police arrived on the scene and were shot at by Audrey. They returned fire and killed her.

This is a gut-wrenching story that I hope no one ever has to endure.

When these events occur, people are very quick to point out gun laws. They immediately want to ban guns, but guns are not the issue. Pencils do not misspell words, like how guns do not kill people. People misspell words and people kill people.

