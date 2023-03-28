Brad Paisley To Headline Legends Day Concert Ahead of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music singer Brad Paisley will headline the Legends Day concert ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

Paisley will be joined by Jackson Dean and Russell Dickerson for the show to pump up fans planning to attend the 500. The show will be held at TCU Amphitheater at the White River State Park in downtown Indy May 27th.

“Concerts build tremendous energy and excitement in the lead-up to the green flag on Race Day,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As fans enjoy country hits at the Firestone Legends Day Concert under the lights of downtown in a fantastic venue, we’ll have IMS ready to welcome more than 300,000 people beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Paisley has sold more than 11 million albums and has won three Grammy Awards.

Tickets for Legends Day will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. eastern time Friday. The next day will be the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tickets are already on sale for the 500. Visit IMS.com to get your tickets now.