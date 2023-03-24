JMV Joins to Discuss March Madness and the Colts

Sweet 16 games started last night in the NCAA tournament with UConn, Gonzaga, Kansas State, and Florida Atlantic all advancing.

March Madness has lived up to its name this year. Both a nine seed and a four seed will have chances at playing in the Final Four. A nine seed has not made the Final Four since 2013, and a four seed has not made the Final Four since 2011.

The rest of the Sweet 16 will be played tonight. Those games are set to start at 6:30.

JMV tells you all you need to know about the rest of the tournament and what to expect from the Indianapolis Colts in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Colts are currently picking fourth. The expectation is for them to draft a quarterback with that pick.

To hear Tony Katz’s and JMV’s thoughts on who the Colts will take click the link below.