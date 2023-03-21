Police ID Man Killed in Single-Car Crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have identified the Rochester man who was killed in a single-car crash Monday evening.
Police say 35-year-old Caleb Ingram crashed his car near U.S. 31 and 4A Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
For some reason, Ingram seems to have driven off the road into a concrete bridge abutment. However, officers do not think drugs or alcohol were involved.
They are still investigating.
