Listen Live
Local News

Police ID Man Killed in Single-Car Crash

Published on March 21, 2023

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have identified the Rochester man who was killed in a single-car crash Monday evening.

Police say 35-year-old Caleb Ingram crashed his car near U.S. 31 and 4A Road.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

For some reason, Ingram seems to have driven off the road into a concrete bridge abutment.  However, officers do not think drugs or alcohol were involved.

They are still investigating.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Health Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close