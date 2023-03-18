Enjoying the 2023 Donut Dash

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have a sensitive stomach, you might have missed Saturday’s Circle City Donut Dash 5K.

This event raises money for Teachers’ Treasures, a place where teachers can pick up free supplies to use in their classrooms. Every dollar raised by the event allows Teachers’ Treasures to give away $15 worth of supplies.

More than 1,000 people registered to run/walk Saturday morning, even with the festivities of St. Patrick’s Day still fresh in their minds. During and after the race, they got free Jack’s donuts and Hotbox pizza.

And, free food was not the only incentive for runners. There were also Donut Challenge Awards for the brave souls who signed up to quickly eat 12 donut holes halfway through the race.

More than 300 people decided to try their luck with this challenge. They had to eat a dozen donut holes and then keep those tasty treats down for the rest of the race; certain racers won prizes for their success and speed.

While the Donut Dash may sound like a more painful than pleasant idea, Margaret Sheehan – Executive Director of Teachers’ Treasures – told WISH TV that it is actually a fun event for the community. 2023 marked the 9th running of the race.

If you would like to support Teachers’ Treasures, click here. You can also learn more about the organization here.