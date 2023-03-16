French bulldog becomes America’s most popular dog breed

After a 31-year reign, the Labrador Retriever is no longer the most popular dog breed in America.

According to the American Kennel Club’s list of most popular dog breeds of 2022, the French Bulldog has taken the No. 1 spot.

The expensive and highly-sought after breed has been slowly rising in popularity over the last decade. French Bulldogs, also known as Frenchies, have become a favorite due to their small size and friendly nature – making them the perfect dog for people who live in apartments or smaller dwellings.

“The Frenchie is a smart, compact breed, and they can fit into various different lifestyles, perfect for people all across the country,” the AKC said. “This petite dog was first recognized by the AKC in 1898; they are beloved by everyone from families to single owners for their charming and adaptable nature.”

Other breeds that gained popularity over the last year include the American hairless terrier, Gordon setter, Italian greyhound and Anatolian shepherd.

The least popular dog breeds include the Sloughi, Norwegian lundehund and English foxhound.