Bernie Sanders is Out of Touch

Bernie Sanders went to Twitter on Wednesday to complain about how much more CEOs make than their employees.

Here is the tweet:

This was followed by a legendary response from Tony Katz.

Bernie Sanders’s tweet raises so many questions.

Why does Bernie not just start his own company and take less money?

Has Bernie ever had a job outside of politics?

Does he even understand how hard it is to run a company?

If he is so noble and giving of his money, then why is his net worth $3 million?

Why does he not take the earnings from his new book and give them to these poor people who are apparently underpaid?

Bernie Sanders is simply out of touch. He has never worked a real job or ran a company. He does not understand what it is like to be a normal American.