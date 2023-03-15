How President Biden is Condoning Child Abuse

“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful.”

In November of 2022 state medical boards in Florida voted to ban transgender surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for minors.

President Biden cannot fathom the idea that the people in the state of Florida want to protect their kids.

Children cannot buy guns, they cannot vote, some of these children cannot even drive, yet there are some people who want to allow them to change their gender. Something that is not reversable.

How that does not weigh on their conscious is a mystery to me.

Tony Katz on the subject today went on to say,