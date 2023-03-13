Indianapolis Native Brendan Fraser Among Oscar Award Winners

LOS ANGELES–An actor from Indianapolis was among the winners at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Brendan Fraser took home the award for the Best Actor award for his performance in “The Whale.” Fraser was born in Indianapolis, but his family moved away from Indy when Fraser was an infant. At the ceremony, Fraser wore a black tuxedo with a black bow tie and black leather shoes, donning a bar pin on his chest.

This movie is considered a film that revitalized Fraser’s career. “The Whale” debuted at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival and immediately was labeled as Fraser’s role of a lifetime. His performance received a six-minute standing ovation following the premiere.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the big winner. The film took home Best Picture, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Out of its eleven nominations, the movie won seven.

Best Adapted Screenplay went to “Women Talking” by Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley.

The Best Sound honor went to “Top Gun: Maverick.”