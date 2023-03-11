Hoosiers Defeat Maryland in Big Ten Tourney, Advance to Semifinals

CHICAGO--The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team beat the Maryland Terrapins in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago Friday night 70-60.

Indiana started the game leading 11-5 early in the first half, but Maryland surged back with a 12-2 run to lead by as many as 8 points, but Indiana cut the deficit to 34-32 at halftime.

Indiana began to pull away from the Terrapins in the second half with a 15-0 run and shot 57% from the field in the second half while Maryland shot 25%. Greenwood native Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in scoring with 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Jalen Hood-Schifino had 19 points and Miller Kopp had 10 points for Indiana.

With the win, Indiana will face the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round at approximately 3:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 on 93.1 WIBC. The other semifinal matchup Saturday is Purdue against Ohio State at 1 pm.

Indiana is trying to win its first Big Ten Tournament Championship in program history.