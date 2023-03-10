Road Closures This Weekend on Indy’s Southwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS–INDOT says the I-69 Finish Line project enters its next phase this weekend. That means the widening and rebuilding of I-465 eastbound, which will include a new bridge over the White River.

Starting at 8 pm on Friday, March 10 and lasting through 5 am Monday, March 13, traffic on westbound I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the southwest side of Indianapolis will be limited to a single lane. During the weekend restrictions, construction workers will shift the westbound lanes to the north in preparation for an eastbound switch later in the month.

During these restrictions, the speed limit on westbound I-465 will be reduced to 45 miles per hour. The speed limit on eastbound I-465 will remain at 55 miles per hour.

Starting Friday at 8 pm, the following ramps will be closed:

-I-65 southbound to I-465 westbound

-I-65 northbound to I-465 westbound

-U.S. 31 southbound to I-465 westbound

-U.S. 31 northbound to I-465 westbound

-S.R. 37 (Harding Street) southbound to I-465 westbound

The U.S. 31 southbound to I-465 westbound ramp closure will remain in place through 2024. All other ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, March 13.