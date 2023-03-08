Will Michelle Obama Run for President in 2024?

As Democrats are questioning whether or not Biden will be fit to run for reelection in 2024, there have been rumors that former first lady Michelle Obama could be a potential candidate for the Democratic Party.

Democrats are saying that Michelle Obama has the “it” factor that could maybe beat Donald Trump in 2024.

Although the former first lady’s name was mentioned ahead of the last Democratic presidential primary and she repeatedly denied any interest in seeking office, she could emerge as a top candidate and Democrats could look to push her to run this time.