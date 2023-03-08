Girl Scouts to Celebrate First Responders

INDIANAPOLIS — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will be honoring first responders Friday in an especially sweet way.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., first responders can enjoy free lunches thanks to City Barbeque, as well as free Girl Scout Cookies and free milk from Prairie Farms. Lunch will be served at Camp Dellwood.

The free cookies are available thanks to Cookies for a Cause. This program allows you and your family members to purchase and immediately donate Girl Scout Cookies, which are then given to people and organizations such as military members, first responders, and food pantries.

If you would like to learn more about Cookies for a Cause, click here. You can also check out all of the current cookie flavors here.

Learn about the history of the Girl Scouts here.

Event Details:

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana’s Founders Lodge Event & Conference Center

Camp Dellwood

7201 Girl Scout Lane, Indianapolis

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.