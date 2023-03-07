A Hoosier Presence at the 95th Academy Awards

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Academy Awards ceremony is happening this weekend, and you may even notice a Hoosier presence in Hollywood.

While recent Oscars ceremonies have faced controversy, Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig says this year could be a “comeback,” of sorts. He says the nominated films feature unique and surprising stories.

One of the top contenders for Best Picture is “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The film has a 95% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and you can currently stream it on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Interestingly, many of this year’s nominees have Hoosier ties. For example, Indianapolis-born Brendan Fraser is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in “The Whale.”

“Stranger at the Gate” – nominated for Best Documentary Short Film – won a Grand Prize at the Indy Shorts International Film Festival.

In winning a Grand Prize, it was put in the running for an Oscar nomination, which it successfully received. Indy Shorts is one of a select few Academy Award-Qualifying festivals.

The documentary tells the story of an Afghan refugee in Muncie who is endangered when a Marine plans to bomb her mosque. However, the Marine’s plans change when he meets the people and experiences their overwhelming kindness.

Director and filmmaker Joshua Seftel says his documentary tells a story of love and acceptance. He believes that it shows what the United States could be in the future if we listen and come together as a society.

Films in the running for Best Picture are listed below, with information on how you can stream available titles.

All Quiet on the Western Front – Currently streaming on Netflix.

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Currently streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin – Currently streaming on HBO Max.

Elvis – Currently streaming on HBO Max.

The Fabelmans

Tár – Currently streaming on Peacock.

Top Gun: Maverick – Currently streaming on Paramount+ and MGM+.

Triangle of Sadness – Currently streaming on Hulu.

Women Talking

Titles that are not free to stream can still be seen in theaters and/or rented online, if you would like to watch all of the nominees before the ceremony.

You can tune in to the 95th Academy Awards Sunday, March 12th at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Learn more about the ceremony and the nominees here.