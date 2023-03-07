Both Will Ferrell and Rapper 50 Cent Attend Pacers Game

INDIANAPOLIS–Actor and comedian Will Ferrell was in Indianapolis on Monday.
First, he was spotted at a Walmart in Beech Grove. Then he attended the Indiana Pacers home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when the team faced the Philadelphia 76ers.
Before the game, he asked Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, who didn’t play in Monday’s game because of a sore left hip, if he wanted a beer.
“I appreciate the offer, though. I’m good,” said Nesmith.
Ferrell took the mic before the game to fire up the crowd.
“I need everyone up! Let’s go, Pacers!” Ferrell said.
He also tried to pump up the fans going into the fourth quarter.
Ferrell got into race car. The rapper 50 Cent pushed Ferrell out onto the court while he was in the car.
In the end, though, the Pacers fell to the 76ers 147-143. Their next game is Thursday night against Houston.
