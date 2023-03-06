Chris Rock Goes After Will Smith in New Comedy Special

A year after Will Smith lost his cool and smacked him on stage at the Academy Awards, Chris Rock finally addressed the incident in his latest Netflix live special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

The 58-year-old comedian on Saturday night performed his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars in a much-awaited sequel. Rock, performing in all white and with a Prince medallion around his neck, immediately touched on last year’s Oscars while riffing on “wokeness,” hypersensitivity and what he called “selective outrage.”

“You never know who might get triggered,” said Rock. “Anybody who says words hurt hasn’t been punched in the face.”

Rock also covered a wide variety of other topics including virtue signaling, high-priced yoga pants, the Duchess of Sussex, the Kardashians, abortion rights, the Capitol riot and what he called America’s biggest addiction: Attention.

We used to want love, now we just want likes,” said Rock.

Rock closed the special with a torrent of material about the notorious Academy Awards moment.

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows,” Rock said. “It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

“I’m not a victim, baby,” said Rock. “You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. You will never see it. Never going to happen.”

While Smith has apologized and repeatedly spoken about the incident on different media outlets, Rock has avoided all the usual platforms where celebrities often go to air their feelings.