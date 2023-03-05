Listen Live
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States

Guy Relford will take our laws in Indiana over Texas anytime

Guy talks proudly about Indiana and it’s pro 2A laws. Indiana is near the top of pro 2A states. A lot of people talk about how they want to live in a “pro-gun” state like Texas.

Texas has a lot of laws that we don’t have and that I don’t want

“I want to live in a state that treats the second amendment on par with every other constitutional right.” There’s no other constitutional right that is infringed upon in this country like the 2nd Amendment.

