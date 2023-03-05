Guy talks proudly about Indiana and it’s pro 2A laws. Indiana is near the top of pro 2A states. A lot of people talk about how they want to live in a “pro-gun” state like Texas.

Texas has a lot of laws that we don’t have and that I don’t want

“I want to live in a state that treats the second amendment on par with every other constitutional right.” There’s no other constitutional right that is infringed upon in this country like the 2nd Amendment.

