Guy talks proudly about Indiana and it’s pro 2A laws. Indiana is near the top of pro 2A states. A lot of people talk about how they want to live in a “pro-gun” state like Texas.
Texas has a lot of laws that we don’t have and that I don’t want
“I want to live in a state that treats the second amendment on par with every other constitutional right.” There’s no other constitutional right that is infringed upon in this country like the 2nd Amendment.
Extra: See Guy Relford interviewed by Richard Essex on WISH TV.
IMPD policy on seized guns called into question – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic (wishtv.com)
