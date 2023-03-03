Greenwood Mayor’s Annual Address Highlights Development

GREENWOOD, Ind. — On Thursday, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers delivered his twelfth State of the City address to an audience of over 300 business leaders, community advocates, and residents at the new Greenwood Fieldhouse. The event was hosted by the Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance.

During his address, Myers highlighted increased investments in public safety, infrastructure, and quality of life projects. He also reported that the city has experienced significant investment and growth, creating over 5,000 jobs since he took office in 2011. Last year, the city issued a record number of permits.

The mayor revealed design concepts of the new Fire Station 95 and emphasized two critical community projects: the new Main Street Corridor Study and the development of a new Greenwood Comprehensive Plan.

The Main Street Corridor Study will focus on improving Greenwood’s main entrance, as 24,000 cars travel on Main Street from Five Points to Valle Vista daily. Myers directed a study to explore how to make the corridor both visually appealing and safe. Results are expected to be released later this year.

Developing a new Comprehensive Plan is also a critical project for Greenwood. The city last updated the plan in 2007, and it serves as the “blueprint for the future”. It outlines the vision for the future and provides the goals and principles to achieve success. Myers emphasized that residents will be asked to participate in the process to ensure it is a community-driven plan.

In conclusion, Mayor Myers issued a call to action, stating: “It’s year 12. Let’s get to work.”