NWS: Rain and High Wind Gusts Continue Through Friday, Dry Weather After That

STATEWIDE–Nearly all of Indiana is under a flood watch and a wind advisory today, says the National Weather Service. Portions of northern Indiana are under a winter storm warning since snow is supposed to mix in with rain in that part of the state.

“This rain is going to persist for most of the day. This is all due to a strong, low pressure system. We’ll have wind gusts that will reach at least 20 mph and some of them may even get to 45 mph,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Severe weather is also possible with the main threat being damaging winds.

“That is especially for places in southern and southern central Indiana. We’re talking about places like Bloomington, Bedford, and Seymour. In northern Indiana, many places up there will see rain first and then it will change over to snow,” said Puma.

Some cities and towns in the northern part of the state are under a winter storm warning until late tonight.

“This system will move through the state fast. The precipitation will come to an end probably sometime overnight. Then we’ll have decreasing cloudiness on Saturday with more dry weather for Sunday,” said Puma.

Puma says there is another chance for a light system to move in to Indiana Monday, but even if there is precipitation, it won’t be anything like the weather today.