Joe Biden Struggles to Speak

Joe Biden continues to stumble over his words like a toddler who just learned to walk. It is baffling how bad he is at speaking.
Is President Biden the first president to be laughed at due to his inability to speak?
Joe… some things should not be said out loud in front of people.
I never thought that the United States of America, would have a president incapable of simply talking. It is embarrasing.
