Trespassing Teenagers Shoot Homeowners In Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two men shot Monday evening in Vanderburgh County were shot by a teenager, say sheriff’s deputies.

They say that the teenage boy, Austin Ousley, 18, and his friend who is 17, had gone into a house to “explore.” But, when the two men who own the home came by to confront the boys for trespassing, Ousley ended up shooting both of them.

The cops were called about the shots fired call soon after and found one of the men lying in the front yard.

“We weren’t sure at that time whether he had simply suffered a wound to his face, or if he was shot,” said Vanderburgh County sheriff Noah Robinson. “We discovered pretty quickly that he had suffered a gunshot wound to his face and he was quickly bleeding out.”

The man was rushed to a hospital where he is still alive. But, Robinson said they went inside the home to find the other man dead.

“At that time we got a call, a 911 call, from a 17-year-old, who said he had been in the house with an 18-year-old friend,” Robinson said. “The juvenile claimed later on after he was taken into custody that the two had gone into the house to take pictures, to explore.”

The boy also told police that Ousley sent him a video claiming responsibility for the shooting and that he had gone behind a Rural King nearby. Police found Ousley with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside a car behind the store.

He was taken to the hospital alive, but Robinson said he has a significant brain injury. It’s not clear where the case will go from here.