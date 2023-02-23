Orlando Mass Shooting

Five people were shot and three were killed in Orlando, Florida Wednesday, but the shootings took place at different times.

Wednesday morning the police found a woman, Nathacha Augustin, dead. Later in the day reporter, Dylan Lyons and photographer Jesse Walden, were sent to the scene to cover the story. They were then shot by the same person who killed Augustin earlier that day. Stray bullets hit a mother and her nine-year-old daughter in a nearby house. The daughter and reporter Dylan Lyons were both killed.

The Orlando Police Department has already apprehended the suspect.