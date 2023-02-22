Michigan State Knocks Off Hoosiers; Indiana Plays Purdue on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich.–Despite jumping out to a nine point lead in the first half, the #17 Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team fell to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night 80-65.

With just over six minutes to play in the first half and trailing Indiana 22-13, Michigan State closed the first half on a 22-7 run to take a 35-29 lead into halftime. Then the Spartans led by as many as 15 in the second half on their way to a victory.

For Michigan State, Tyson Walker hit four three-pointers in the first half to help the Spartans take control of the game. He led Michigan State in scoring with 23 points.

Michigan State outrebounded Indiana 33-24. Michigan State’s bench outscored Indiana’s bench 17-6.

In the losing effort, the Hoosiers were led by Center Grove graduate Trayce Jackson-Davis who had 19 points.

Thousands of fans along with Indiana players and coaches wore shirts that said “Spartan Strong” to show unity and support of Michigan State University. This was Michigan State’s first home game since a shooting on February 13 on MSU’s campus. Three students were killed and five others were injured.

Next up, Indiana has a rematch against #5 Purdue on Saturday at 7:30. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on 93.1 WIBC. Indiana beat Purdue 79-74 February 4.