Separate Shootings in Indy Leave One Dead, One Hurt

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two people were shot in Indy early Tuesday morning, and one of the victims has died.

IMPD Officers went to Bayview Club Drive around 1:30 in the morning after learning that someone had been shot. There, they found an injured man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.

Police believe they know who shot the man. They say the victim and the shooter likely knew one another.

Not long after, officers were called to deal with another shooting on Hearthstone Way.

There, they found a 19-year-old boy who had been shot. He was alive and taken to the hospital.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, please call Crime Stoppers.