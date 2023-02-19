Man Killed After Being Accidentally Ran Over on East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police say that a man died after being accidentally ran over in a parking lot on the east side.

Saturday morning, around 9:30 a.m., a woman was trying to back up her car at the Food Pantry on E. 21st Street and Franklin Road, across the street from Old Bethel church.

They say the driver accidentally but her SUV into drive instead of reverse, hit the gas, then ran over a pedestrian in the parking lot.

Police quickly arrived and took the man to the hospital, but he died the same day.

The woman stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, who say that they don’t suspect her to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.