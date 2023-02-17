19-year-old Ohio Man Dies on US 50 in Greendale

GREENDALE, Ind. — A heartbreaking incident took place on Thursday night in Greendale, Indiana, where a fatal accident occurred on US 50.

Lee Thomas, a 19-year-old man Cleves, Ohio, lost his life while trying to assist his disabled vehicle. He was pushing the car from behind, and his 15-year-old passenger was steering it from the driver’s seat when their car was hit from behind by a 2012 Volkswagen driven by 76-year-old Edward Brueggman from Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

The impact caused the car to move into the path of an eastbound 2010 Volkswagen driven by 37-year-old Jonathan Hill from Amelia, Ohio. The crash happened around 7:30 pm, and Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office.

Brueggman and the juvenile were treated for minor injuries. Thomas’s family has been notified of his passing. According to the initial investigation, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors to the collision.