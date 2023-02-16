Indiana Cancer Advocates Rally

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An estimated 40,270 Hoosiers are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, and 13,660 residents are expected to die from the disease. Cancer advocates believe that the legislature can and must do better to prevent and treat cancer in the state.

Cancer survivors and patients, along with volunteers from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), rallied at the Indiana Statehouse on February 16, 2023, for Indiana’s Cancer Action Day. After three years of virtual events, lawmakers were able to hear firsthand the concerns and needs of cancer patients and survivors.

The six-hour gathering drew cancer advocates from across the state to urge legislators to prioritize efforts to reduce the burden of cancer on Hoosiers. This year, advocates focused on reducing tobacco use by calling on lawmakers to pass a $2.00 per pack cigarette tax increase, with a parallel tax on all other tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. They also asked for a $15 million investment in fact-based tobacco control programs and funding for cancer research.

Cancer Action Day was an opportunity for advocates to make their voices heard and to stand together to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. Those interested in joining the fight against cancer can visit http://www.fightcancer.org to learn more.