UPDATE: One Person Dead in West Side Double Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metro Police say officers were called to North Somerset Avenue in Indy’s Haughville neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Police arrived and found not one, but two people who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. IMPD announced Wednesday evening that one of victims died from their injuries.

There’s no word on any possible suspects or motives at this time.

This story will be updated.