Two Teens Arrested For Police Chase in Stolen Car

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Troopers arrested two teens on gun charges and for leading police on a chase down I-465.

ISP says that Monday morning, around 10:30 a.m., two troopers found a stolen car they were searching for. They tried to pull the stolen Hyundai Sonata on the intersection of 43rd Street and Shadeland Avenue, but the driver fled.

Police chased them through the streets, eventually getting onto I-465 southbound. They got all the way south to the Brookeville Road exit, when the suspect lost control of the car, then went airborne as they crashed into the wooded area.

Luckily throughout the chase, an ISP helicopter was on a routine patrol in the area. It diverted assisted troopers on the ground. Two people got out of the stolen car to run, but the helicopter tracked them and gave directions for officers to make an arrest.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said help from the sky is always useful, “Anytime we can get a helicopter up – during a search or during a pursuit – it certainly increases the safety for everybody on the ground. Not just the police, but the public and the suspects as well.”

Two teenagers were safely arrested. Police found multiple guns when searching the stolen car. A loaded and cocked revolver was laying in the back of the car, a loaded shotgun was found under the driver’s seat, then a backpack had several types of ammunition.

Four other guns were found, but police also found a projectile launcher. It can attach to a rifle to shoot larger projectiles such as grenades.

“Now we’re analyzing the weapons trying to determine where they came from, how these two juveniles got the weapons, and maybe if the weapons were used in any other crimes recently,” Sgt. Perrine said.

The driver of the stolen car, a 17-year-old, was preliminarily charged with:

Auto Theft

Possession of Stolen Property

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle

Resisting Law Enforcement

Minor in Possession of a Firearm

A 14-year-old passenger was also arrested. They were reported as a run-away, then preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement.