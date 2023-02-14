Steichen’s Hello & Saturday’s Goodbye – Meet the New Indianapolis Colts Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS — He signed on the dotted line, and now Shane Steichen is the new head coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

“First off, I’m extremely honored and grateful to be the next head football coach of the Indianapolis Colts,” Steichen said in a Tuesday press conference, “I’d like to thank my high school coach, Chris Jones, thank you for teaching me the game and making me foster a love for the game. I will forever be grateful for you and our friendship.”

The tears started running down Steichen’s face as he gave several emotional thank you messages, which included the Chargers and Eagles organizations, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard. Far and away the most emotional message was to Steichen’s wife and children.

“And lastly, thank you to my beautiful wife Nina and our two kids, Hudson and Stella. Thank you for sacrificing everything you do, day in and day out, so I can live out my dream. I love you guys,” said Steichen.

Irsay and Ballard met with Steichen over the weekend, before Super Bowl 57. The Eagles, with Steichen as their offensive coordinator, went on to lose a close game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Shane was just tremendous in the interview. [He] showed incredible leadership and toughness,” said Irsay.

“We interviewed a bunch of great people, they were outstanding, and Shane ended up being our top choice,” said general manager Chris Ballard.

Shane Steichen is bringing 13 years of coaching experience to the Colts. During his two seasons as offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, Steichen put together an offense that ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards per game, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Steichen said in Tuesday’s presser that he wants to build the Indianapolis Colts team on four pillars: character, preparation, consistency, and relentlessness. He says every successful coach he’s ever worked with has been obsessed with their craft, and that’s how he wants to conduct business in the office and on the sidelines.

On Twitter, former Indianapolis Colts center and interim head coach Jeff Saturday posted a video message, thanking Colts fans and the Indy front office for the opportunity to coach the team after Frank Reich was fired in November of last year. He even thanked the thousands of fans who signed an online petition against hiring Saturday as the permanent head coach.

“I want to wish Coach Steichen the best of luck. I’m still a huge Colts fan and pulling for you guys. Looking forward to hoisting some Lombardi trophies.”

The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2022-23 season 4-12-1.