“America the Beautiful” was played patriotically on a custom, upside-down guitar

“#Superbowl #BabyFace Really? guitar upside down? Nice playing dude!” That was a tweet sent out after Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’ performance of “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2023. Did you notice it?

Why was Babyface playing his guitar upside down?

Edmonds who is an Indiana native, graduated from North Central High School. He also has an honorary doctorate from Indiana University. And he’s a lefty. The singer did not make a mistake having his guitar upside down. In fact, it’s a practice that he has perfected over many years. Furthermore, the patriotic guitar seen at the Superbowl was custom made for him.