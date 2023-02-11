IMPD Settles With Reed Family

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The family of Dreasjon Reed and the city of Indianapolis have reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit, three years after Reed’s fatal encounter with IMPD Officer De’Joure Mercer. According to the agreement, Reed’s family will receive $390,000 in compensation.

In a statement, the IMPD explained that the decision to settle was not taken lightly and was made in order to limit risks to taxpayers and be good stewards of public funds. The statement also emphasized that the settlement does not imply an admission of liability. Chief Randal Taylor stated that he believed Officer Mercer was “lawfully defending himself” during the incident.

The case gained national attention when Reed live-streamed a police chase on Facebook that ultimately led to his death. Reed’s family challenged the IMPD’s version of events, claiming excessive use of force was used. The case led to the appointment of a special prosecutor, but a grand jury eventually decided not to charge Mercer due to a lack of probable cause.

According to the IMPD, Mercer used a Taser on Reed before firing 13 shots after he claims Reed reached for a gun in his waistband.