FBI Searches Mike Pence’s Home

The FBI is conducting a consensual search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, examining the property for any additional classified materials that may be stored there, according to a Justice Department official.

Pence, who is considering running for President in 2024, is in California, but a lawyer for the former vice president has been present at his Indiana home while the search is underway.

The planned search comes after Pence reported finding a “small number” of classified documents in his home and a day after it was revealed he had been subpoenaed in a separate federal probe – the special counsel’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s effort to stay in office after the 2020 election and role in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

The search is expected to take several hours, according to a source who said that the FBI has been given unrestricted access to the premises.