FBI Searches Mike Pence’s Home

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

The FBI is conducting a consensual search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, examining the property for any additional classified materials that may be stored there, according to a Justice Department official.

Pence, who is considering running for President in 2024, is in California, but a lawyer for the former vice president has been present at his Indiana home while the search is underway.

The planned search comes after Pence reported finding a “small number” of classified documents in his home and a day after it was revealed he had been subpoenaed in a separate federal probe – the special counsel’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s effort to stay in office after the 2020 election and role in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

The search is expected to take several hours, according to a source who said that the FBI has been given unrestricted access to the premises.

