Does egg-flation have you cracking? Indiana’s favorite way to eat eggs

Eggs have been in the news lately. More accurately, eggflation has been the topic of many conversations, especially after a trip to the grocery store. According to Money.com, the wholesale cost of a dozen eggs is about $3.30 now in the U.S. and more than $7 in some states.

What’s behind egg-flation?

According to the US Department of Agriculture, soaring egg costs are due to both increased demand and pervasive avian flu outbreaks. Over 50 million birds have been infected with the virus as of January 2023 which has left them, and their eggs unfit for human consumption.

Egg contraband is even piling up at the southern border. At the San Ysidro crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, hundreds and hundreds of eggs are sitting behind closed doors. According to Rosie Maizuss, chief agricultural specialist with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the eggs will be destroyed because they can potentially carry HPAI, better known as bird flu.

Indiana farmer Ryan Schleman was on the Kendall & Casey Show explaining that his family farm was victim to the avian flu which resulted in a loss of dozens of chickens and hens. Schleman stated that egg-flation will be with us for a while. He also presented some other fun egg facts.

Indiana’s Favorite Way To Eat Eggs?

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined what preparation each state eats. The experts claim that Indiana’s favorite way to eat eggs is over-easy.

Scrambled are the most popular way to eat eggs by far with 18 states choosing that as a favorite.

Sunny side up is second most popular with 14 states digging the cheerful concoction.

8 other states also like over-easy eggs.

8 states made the choice of poached eggs.

Hard boiled may be the darling of Easter, but no states like them best.

Here’s a run-down of how the country separates:

Alabama – Scrambled

Alaska – Scrambled

Arizona – Over Easy

Arkansas – Scrambled

California – Sunny Side Up

Colorado – Over Easy

Connecticut – Sunny Side Up

Delaware – Poached

District of Columbia – Hard-Boiled

Florida – Over Easy

Georgia – Sunny Side Up

Hawaii – Scrambled

Idaho – Over Easy

Illinois – Soft Boiled

Indiana – Over Easy

Iowa – Scrambled

Kansas – Sunny Side Up

Kentucky – Sunny Side Up

Louisiana – Scrambled

Maine – Poached

Maryland – Sunny Side Up

Massachusetts – Poached

Minnesota – Over Easy

Mississippi – Scrambled

Missouri – Scrambled

Montana – Poached

Nebraska – Scrambled

Nevada – Sunny Side Up

New Hamshire – Scrambled

New Jersey – Sunny Side Up

New Mexico – Over Easy

New York – Sunny Side Up

North Carolina – Scrambled

North Dakota – Poached

Ohio – Sunny Side Up

Oklahoma – Soft-Boiled

Oregon – Poached

Pennsylvania – Over Easy

Rhode Island – Scrambled

South Carolina – Sunny Side Up

South Dakota – Scrambled

Tennessee – Scrambled

Texas – Sunny Side Up

Utah – Scrambled

Vermont – Poached

Virginia – Scrambled

Washington – Scrambled

West Virginia – Scrambled

Wisconsin – Sunny Side UP