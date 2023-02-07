Experience Classic Titles in IMAX

INDIANAPOLIS — You can enjoy the IMAX experience with some of your (potentially) favorite films this year.

The Indiana State Museum’s IMAX Theater will be bringing some famous titles back to the big screen, with some of the best visuals and sound available. The museum is planning to hold this event one night per month this year.

So far, “The Godfather Part II” (1974) has already been shown, with “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015) hitting the screen tonight. “Mad Max: Fury Road” will be playing at 8 p.m., and you can get tickets here.

Other titles that will be shown this year include:

“Gladiator” (2000) – March 15th

“Lawrence of Arabia” (1962) – April 18th

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) – May 23rd

“Saving Private Ryan” (1998) – June 6th.

In a press release, the museum also announced that titles such as “Interstellar” (2014), “Roman Holiday” (1953), and “White Christmas” (1954) could be shown later this year.

Neale Johantgen, IMAX theater manager, said, “The one thing these films all have in common is that they’re larger than life; the sights, the sounds, the action, and the characters all deserve to be seen on the biggest screen possible.”

Get tickets and learn more at imaxindy.com.