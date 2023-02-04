Zionsville Man Tries to Get Away, Gets Hit with Pepper Ball Rounds

BOONE COUNTY — A Zionsville man has been arrested after a short police chase that led to him getting pelted with pepper balls.

According to The Lebanon Reporter, someone called 911 late Thursday night after noticing that a truck was blocking an intersection and would not move. The driver – later identified as 39-year-old Michael Cebada – was not responding.

When police got to County Road 700 East and Royal Run Boulevard, they woke Cebada, but things did not go smoothly from there. Cebada was behaving strangely and ultimately decided to try his luck by driving the truck (and its U-Haul trailer) into a field.

To stop his progress, officers shot pepper ball rounds through his truck window. Pepper ball rounds can be shot from a distance and affect the senses much like pepper spray.

Police say Cebada was not hurt, but he was evaluated at a hospital before he went to the Boone County Jail.

The man eventually told police that he had been awake for 24 hours, working. He has been charged with crimes including resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.