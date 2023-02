Several WIBC listeners have spotted, quite possibly, the best campaign in history!

One listener took to Twitter after a he spotted a red pick-up driving around Avon with the following message on the back window shield: “Tony Katz for President.”

Tony has only one question, “Who is this person?!” They need to be found, congratulated, and be the first to know that Katz accepts the nomination.

Let us know who you are, or better yet if you see this truck around town on Twitter @tonykatz