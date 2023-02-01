Tom Brady Announces Retirement

After playing 23 seasons in the NFL, quarterback Tom Brady has announced in a brief video on social media that he will be retiring for good.

“I’m retiring. For good,” he said in the video. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

The 45-year-old quarterback first retired after the 2021 season but decided to come out of retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year. The Buccaneers, who he had won a Super Bowl with two seasons ago, made it to the playoffs again this season but lost in the first round.

Despite not officially ending his career with a Super Bowl win, Brady will still be regarded as one of the greatest players of all time with a total of seven Super Bowl wins between his time with the Patriots and Buccaneers in a career that spanned from 2000 to 2022.