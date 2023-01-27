Greg Pence: Misuse of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Must Stop

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Indiana Republican Congressman Greg Pence says President Biden has misused the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, so he believes it’s time to take it back.

On the House floor Thursday, Pence said he’s supporting H.R. 21.

“H.R. 21 is a clear, simple way to leverage our assets and re-focus the SPR on its original intent – responding to emergency supply disruptions,” said Pence.

Pence is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“I look forward to continuing our efforts on the Energy and Commerce Committee to hold this administration accountable and re-establish American energy dominance,” said Pence.

Pence argues that President Biden doesn’t understand the essence of what the strategic petroleum reserve.

“After draining 40 percent of our reserve, the president has left Hoosiers in Indiana’s Sixth District vulnerable in the event of a true supply emergency. High-energy prices are a direct result of the anti-American energy agenda of the Biden Administration. At every step of the way, the president has made it harder to produce, distribute, and sell reliable and affordable American energy. The SPR is critical to helping respond to natural disasters, hurricanes, or severe supply disruptions,” said Pence.

Pence says that if Biden really cared about high energy prices, then he would work more with Republicans to support the resources America already has at its disposal.

H.R. 21 is being reviewed by Congress.