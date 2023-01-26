Celebrating This Year’s ‘Eva Kor Education Day’

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of an inspiring woman, Holocaust survivor, dedicated public speaker, and more, the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) will be recognizing “Eva Kor Education Day” this weekend.

This event honors Eva Mozes Kor, who spent much of her adult life inspiring others with stories of her survival and how she learned to forgive. As a child, she and her family were taken to Auschwitz, a prominent Nazi concentration camp.

The IHS already has two exhibits referencing the woman: “Eva Kor from Auschwitz to Indiana” and “Dimensions in Testimony.” The latter allows you to ask personal questions of Eva and “communicate” with other survivors through advanced technology. Both will be open until next year.

“Eva Kor Education Day” will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There, you can enjoy a documentary about the activist, listen to readings by an author, see a presentation by Eva’s son, and more.

Jody Blankenship, President and CEO of the IHS, says we can all learn from Kor’s example. He encourages us to take inspiration from her life and learn from history in order to create a better future.

Purchase tickets here or learn more online at indianahistory.org.